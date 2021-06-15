Airports shuttle service relaunched

111 views
1 min read

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos on Tuesday relaunched inter-city bus routes connecting Cyprus towns with its two airports in Larnaca and Paphos, as COVID-affected air passenger traffic improves.

Kapnos Airport Shuttle Ltd relaunched its services after going offline last November as COVID restrictions blighted air travel.

At the relaunch, Karousos said: “The pandemic has taken a toll, not only on people who were infected with the virus and their families but has also delivered a heavy blow to the country’s economy”.

As he said, among businesses hit, the hardest were those active in the transport sector catering to tourism, from airlines to taxis and bus services.

The Transport Ministry has been striving to ensure the tourism ecosystem does not lose the services it relies on, such as road passenger transport like taxis and buses.

“Unfortunately, the epidemiological data and changing conditions that have lasted all these months have made our task difficult,” said Karousos.

He added that stakeholders’ patience and persistence have paid off, and the gradual relaunching of the economy and tourism sector have been made possible.

“Welcoming the resumption of services to passengers to and from airports, I would like to wish the staff of Kapnos Airport Shuttle the very best in their efforts to improve the level of this service.

“This effort will benefit the travelling public, whether Cypriots or tourists who visit our island.”

View all

Latest from Business