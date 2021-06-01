Nicosia expecting UN envoy visit

Nicosia expects to be informed when UN special envoy Jane Holl Lute will visit the island for the first time since deadlock at the Geneva summit in April.

The UN diplomat has already had contacts on the Cyprus problem with Greece, Turkey, the UK and Brussels.

The Director of President Nicos Anastasiades press office told CNA that Lute was in Athens from Thursday until Sunday last week and in Ankara on Monday.

“We are now waiting for her to inform us when she will be visiting Nicosia,” said Victoras Papadopoulos.

During her stay in Athens, Lute held meetings with UK Foreign Office official Ajay Sharma and EU representatives.

The 5+1 informal summit in Geneva, on April 27-29, failed to find common ground to allow for the resumption of UN-sponsored Cyprus negotiations in limbo since 2017.

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said he would convene another meeting of the five parties in the next three months, also involving Greece, Turkey and the UK, to achieve a breakthrough.

