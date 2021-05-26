Gas bomb blast at Health Ministry

A homemade explosive device was set off at the Health Ministry’s entrance in Nicosia late Tuesday night, causing damage to the front doors, but nobody was hurt.

According to police, officers had received calls from concerned citizens after hearing an explosion in the location of the ministry at around 11 pm on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to the scene, where they put out a fire burning at the entrance just before the fire department had arrived.

From investigations at the scene, it was discovered a detonated gas canister type explosive device was detonated.

Police said the basic device was made from a commercially available bottled gas cylinder attached to an explosive mechanism placed at the entrance.

The Nicosia Crime Investigation Department is investigating the incident and looking at CCTV security footage from cameras on the perimeter.

The motive for the attack is still unknown.

 

