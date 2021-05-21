/

Cyprus announces Davis Cup team after ITF approval

247 views
1 min read

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has approved Cyprus Tennis Federation’s request to host the Davis Cup Europe Group III.

This year Cyprus will host the Davis Cup at the Herodotou Tennis Academy, based in Meneou, between 14-20 June.

The other seven competing nations include Georgia, Ireland, Iceland, Luxembourg, Malta, and Monaco.

Lichtenstein withdrew from the competition earlier this week.

The competing nations will be divided into two groups.

The top-seeded country of each group and the winner of the match between the runner-up countries of each group will earn the golden ticket to the World Group II play-offs in 2022.

Teams finishing in third place will play off to avoid relegation.

The team finishing in fourth place in Pool A will be relegated.

Cyprus’ Davis Cup team is Petros Chrysochos, Melios Efstathiou, Sergios Kyratzis, Eleftherios Neos, and captain Demetris Herodotou.

Herodotou Tennis Academy pledges to uphold all COVID-19 measures and protocols for the event.

It means that allowing spectators during the games will be decided in due course.

Tags:

You might be interested in

fm

Latest from Cyprus