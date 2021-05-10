COVID19: 70,000 people to get text for rescheduled AstraZeneca jab

People who received the first dose of AstraZeneca’s vaccine in March will be given a new date for their second shot, following a decision to shorten the wait from 12 to eight weeks.

Some 70,000 citizens who received a jab in early March will be sent an SMS with their new appointment, brought forward a month.

The second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine is considered extremely important for its efficacy rate.

With AstraZeneca, 70% immunity is guaranteed three weeks after the first dose, while 15 days after the second dose, protection against symptomatic COVID-19 varies between 76% to 94%.

It is 100% effective in preventing serious illness and hospitalization.

The Health Ministry said on Monday the country’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout is on target to cover 65% of eligible adults by the end of June with at least one dose of a vaccine.

Over 36.5% of the population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, much higher than the European average of 31.3%.

The online vaccination platform will move on to people aged 27 and 28 on Tuesday and 25-26 on Wednesday.

GPs taking part in the vaccination drive in Cyprus have ordered in the past two weeks close to 20,000 AZ shots.

Over 250 GPs have registered in the scheme to inoculate their patients aged over 30.

Once vaccine doses are ordered, it takes two working days for delivery.

GPs are supplied with the AstraZeneca vaccine as it can be stored in normal refrigerated temperatures.

