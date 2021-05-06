/

COVID19: Pregnant women with virus are at high risk

Pregnant women who test positive for COVID-19 and have symptoms are considered to be high-risk with an increased chance of becoming severely unwell, according to the conclusions of an online seminar.

The seminar, organised by the Cyprus Society of Perinatal Medicine, said the virus could be transmitted through the placenta (3.2%) or during birth.

At the same time, “there is no evidence of an increased risk of congenital malformations, miscarriage, endometrial death or intrauterine growth retardation.”

The birth should occur at a reference hospital with the necessary infrastructure and specially trained medical and nursing staff, and strict preventive measures in place.

The seminar concluded that pregnant women who test positive might have natural births if their condition allows it. Caesarean sections should only be performed following obstetric recommendations.

Also, breastfeeding the infant, allowing it to stay with the mother, and skin-to-skin contact does not seem to affect transmission and should be encouraged, provided that strict protective measures are taken.

The seminar also heard that international organisations favour pregnant and breastfeeding women to be vaccinated, as most studies have taken place with mRNA vaccinations.

No delay is necessary to become pregnant after being vaccinated, adding that vaccines and testing positive for COVID-19 do not affect fertility.

Vaccination can occur during childbearing or assisted reproduction. In pregnancy between the two doses, the second dose can be postponed until the second trimester. (source CNA)

