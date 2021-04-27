Religious leaders call for end to Cyprus deadlock

Cyprus religious leaders said they are praying the UN-hosted Geneva summit will end the stalemate and open the door to the resumption of peace talks.

In a statement from the Religious Track of the Cyprus Peace Process (RTCYPP), religious leaders said the two Cypriot leaders are “meeting at a holy time for Christians and Muslims; Easter and Ramadan, when we in Churches and Mosques all over our island ask for forgiveness, pray for our neighbour and believe in the possibility for a new life”.

“We are following your deliberations closely and pray that God Almighty will guide you at every step and that after decades of conflict, mistrust, division and insecurity, we pray that God will guide you to walk in the path of wisdom and righteousness”.

Leaders of different faiths said religious heritage on the island needed to be accessed, protected, used, and restored.

“Cemeteries have been separated from their worshipers as a result of the decades-long unresolved Cyprus conflict.

They urged the politicians to “embark on a common journey of increased cooperation, dialogue, and empathy between our communities, for memories to heal, trust replacing fear and for hope to grow”.

The UN Secretary-General invited all parties involved to attend an informal five-plus-one meeting on the Cyprus issue in Geneva which began on Tuesday and ends on Thursday.

The RTCYPP under the Auspices of the Swedish embassy is a peacebuilding initiative with the religious leaders of Cyprus who are committed to working together for human rights, peace and reconciliation.

