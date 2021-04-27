Hellenic Petroleum demolishes last fuel tank on Larnaca coast

240 views
2 mins read

Good news for Larnaca’s long-standing demand for the removal of fuel and gas storage tanks after Hellenic Petroleum (EKO) announced it demolished all of its giant containers on the coastal front.

“The demolition work on the tanks located at the Hellenic Petroleum Group facilities in Larnaca has been completed,” EKO announced.

The company noted the last tank was removed last week, releasing a video of the tank being demolished, “while the view to the sea is now unobstructed”.

EKO said it dismantled all storage tanks in less than a month, and the rest of the work is expected to be completed on schedule during the summer.

“The company has transferred to its new modern facilities at Vasiliko, in which Hellenic Petroleum has invested more than €30 mln in state-of-the-art technologies, digital control and security systems.”

Demolishing the oil tanks in the town has been a long-standing issue that has plagued Larnaca’s development for decades.

EKO CEO George Grigoras said removing fuel tanks from the coast, “the company has cleared the way for the economic, environmental and tourism upgrade of the city”.

The demolition project also includes dismantling buildings, pipelines, tanks, and machinery, which are part of the company’s petroleum storage and distribution facility on the Larnaca – Dhekelia road.

The company had submitted their environmental study to authorities to move their operations to Vasiliko in Limassol in July last year, which has been approved.

Tags:

You might be interested in

fm

Latest from Business