Rouvas returns as Hellenic’s new CFO

Antonis Rouvas returned to Hellenic Bank as Group Chief Financial Officer, a post he held during the bank’s most turbulent years from 2008 to 2017 when he left to join KPMG as a partner, heading the firm’s financial risk and asset management teams.

The new CFO also joins the bank’s board as an executive director, on the side of the new CEO, Oliver Gatzke, a former Big Four advisory partner and senior executive at Hamburg Commercial Bank, recruited in March.

Rouvas replaces Lars Kramer, who joins ABN Amro as CFO, taking over from Clifford Abrahams, who stepped down from the Dutch banking giant in February.

Hellenic Bank said there would be a “smooth transfer from Lars Kramer to the new Group Chief Financial Officer.”

Antonis Rouvas, a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC), was a director in the emerging markets fixed income unit at CreditSuisse from 1996 to 2004.

He was a KPMG Cyprus partner in advisory services for financial risk management until 2008, when he joined Hellenic Bank.

He is an FCA (Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales) and AMCT (Association of Corporate Treasurers, UK).

His appointment is subject to the approval of the European Central Bank and the Central Bank of Cyprus.

