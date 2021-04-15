Robust earnings fail to drive equities higher

By Hussein Sayed, Chief Market Strategist at FXTM
The US earnings season kicked off with the largest US banks proving once again they can top analysts’ expectations by wide margins.
Growth in investment banking, capital markets and paring back loan loss reserves were major factors contributing to the bottom lines of JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo. Citigroup and Bank of America will also announce results Thursday and it will be interesting to see if the positives surprises continue.
Despite the strong kickoff in earnings this season, the wider markets were not overly excited. The 1% drop in technology and consumer cyclical sectors overshadowed the rally in energy and financial stocks.
Coinbase’s direct listing on the Nasdaq exchange actually made the biggest headlines this week, with the company valued at $86 bln at the end of a volatile session having reached a market cap of $112 bln during the day.
While there’s a lot of excitement in equities, traders are also keeping an eye on the fixed income markets.
US Treasuries are showing that investors are becoming more convinced by the Federal Reserve’s message that inflation spikes are only transitory and won’t lead to a tightening of policy anytime soon.
US 10-year Treasury yields dropped to a low of 1.61% Wednesday, dragging the dollar close to a month low. The drop in yields also explains the recent outperformance of growth stocks relative to value.
Traders will be closely watching US retail sales data for March and weekly jobless claims.
An upside surprise in retails sales won’t necessarily translate into a higher dollar. Tuesday’s CPI data release topped market forecasts and increased at the largest annual pace in almost three years, but still the dollar ticked lower.
For the greenback to resume this year’s uptrend, it requires strong positive surprises on the economic front that convince investors again of increasing inflationary pressures.
For information, disclaimer and risk warning note visit: FXTM
FXTM Brand: ForexTime Limited is regulated by CySEC and licensed by the SA FSCA. Forextime UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the FCA, and Exinity Limited is regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius