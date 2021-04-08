94 Paphos projects costing €123 mln completed over 8 years

194 views
1 min read

Scores of infrastructure projects in Paphos costing €123 mln have been completed in the last eight years during two terms of the Anastasiades administration, said Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis.

During a visit to the Paphos district, Kadis said 94 projects had been completed, another 46 are under construction or planned, costing €217 mln.

Of the 94 projects, 27 are related to works in municipalities costing €62 mln, while 57 worth €33 mln were completed in smaller local authorities. Ten projects at the cost of €28 mln are utility ventures.

Kadis said that these projects assist in resuming economic activities that will allow Cyprus to exit the pandemic.

During his visit to Paphos, the minister visited a desalination plant in Kouklia, saying the project is almost finished, and within the month, Italian consultants are expected to unveil it.

The unit and others will cover 80% of the water needs for the island’s larger urban and tourist areas.

Some of the projects already approved include the Paphos-Polis Chrysochous motorway, the upgrade of avenues in Paphos, Yeroskipou and Peyia municipalities, and a dialysis centre in Paphos.

The minister also said that some other projects are under construction, such as the National Forest of Akamas project, the archaeological sites in Kato Paphos, other road works, the shopping centre in Paphos and the upgrade of the Markidio Theatre.

Tags:

You might be interested in

fm

Latest from Cyprus