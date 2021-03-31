Ryanair launches biggest Cyprus summer schedule

Ryanair on Wednesday launched its biggest ever Summer schedule in Cyprus, with 34 routes including five new destinations to Bari, Bologna, Corfu, Rhodes, and Treviso, boosting tourism as vaccination programmes allow Europe to re-open.

New Greek and Italian routes from Paphos; Bari, Bologna, Corfu, Rhodes operate from July, and Venice Treviso starts in June, enhancing Cyprus’ air traffic for the Summer holiday season

Ryanair said its Cyprus 2021 Summer schedule would deliver:

34 routes in total

5 new routes from Paphos to Bari, Corfu, Rhodes, Venice Treviso (all operating from twice weekly) and Bologna (operating once weekly).

106 weekly flights

Cypriot consumers and visitors can book their summer holidays with the option to avail of Ryanair’s zero change fee should plans change.

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from €19.99 for travel until the end of October 2021, which must be booked by midnight, 2 April, on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Marketing & Digital Director, Dara Brady, said: “As vaccination rollout programmes continue in the coming months, air traffic is set to soar this Summer, and we are delighted to announce the biggest ever Summer schedule for Cyprus.

“Cypriot consumers and visitors can now book a well-earned summer getaway safe in the knowledge that if their plans change, they can move their travel dates up to two times with a zero-change fee up until the end of October.

“Since these amazing low prices will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”

Cyprus Deputy Minister of Tourism, Savvas Perdios, said: “We are delighted to see Ryanair enhance its relationship with Cyprus, with the addition of new routes which are in line with our National Tourism Strategy 2030.

“We want to thank Ryanair for its ongoing support and look forward to an even closer collaboration in the future”.

Hermes Airports’ Senior Manager Aviation Development & Communication, Maria Kouroupi, said: “We are pleased to see Ryanair resuming its base at Paphos airport, and we look forward to a good restart.

“The launch of the airline’s Summer flight schedule and the addition of 5 new routes will boost Paphos region and Cyprus in general.

“The summer program offers a wide range of options both for Cypriots who wish to travel abroad, as well as for tourists who wish to visit the island.

“We are confident that through a fruitful collaboration, Ryanair’s expansion in Cyprus will continue, with a significant benefit to the tourism industry and the economy.”