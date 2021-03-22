Heavy levels of dust across Cyprus

There were high levels of dust in the skies over Cyprus on Monday with treble the accepted limit in Paphos while Limassol was relatively bad, according to measurements of the Air Quality Monitoring Network.

Ayia Marina Xyliatou, outside Nicosia in the Troodos foothills, had the highest concentration of dust registering 244.6 μg/m3.

Dust refers to respirable particulate matter of a diameter smaller than 10 μm (PM10) in the air.

According to legislation, daily average concentrations should not exceed 50 μg/m3 (micrograms per cubic meter).

Paphos had the highest concentration of dust (165.1 μg/m3), causing discomfort as the weather is also warmer.

Limassol had the second-highest level of dust with 74.6 μg/m3 followed by Larnaca 62.4.

Authorities have urged the public, especially vulnerable groups (children, the elderly), to avoid circulating in open areas until the phenomenon passes.

The small size of respirable particles in dust may negatively affect human health or those with respiratory diseases.

Employers must take appropriate measures (organizational and/or technical) after assessing any risks that their employees may face while working outdoors; it is recommended that workers in such spaces use appropriate protection.

Real-time updates are available online at www.airquality.gov.cy and through the free mobile application ‘Air Quality Cyprus’.

Dust concentrations measured at 11 am were:
Nicosia:                                   31.2 μg/m3
Limassol:                                74.6 μg/m3
Larnaca:                                  62.4 μg/m3
Paphos:                                 165.1  μg/m3
Paralimni:                               34.1  μg/m3
Zygi:                                       33.3  μg/m3
Ayia Marina Xyliatou:          244.6  μg/m3

 

 

