EAC ready for mixed-energy era

The Electricity Authority of Cyprus is ready to cross the new energy era threshold, marked by the arrival of natural gas and the development of Renewable Energy Sources (RES), said EAC Chairman Michalis Komodromos.

EAC has a 30% share in the Natural Gas Infrastructure Company (ETYFA), acquired for €43 mln.

“Our goal is to contribute to Cyprus’ energy empowerment by developing natural gas supply infrastructure. A project of special importance for the country,” said Komodromos.

He said EAC Production Units are rapidly undergoing modification so that they can also operate with natural gas.

“When natural gas comes to Cyprus, EAC will be ready.”

Komordromos rebuffed claims that EAC agreed on the lease of temporary production units for this summer and next.

“The EAC production system can adequately meet the increased summer demand.”

“The goal of EAC Production is to install new Units, which will lead to a reduction in production costs and preserve its competitiveness in the new open market environment.”

Green future

The EAC chair said the effort is to reduce dependence on oil and increase the use of RES for a greener future.

EAC, in 2014, operated Cyprus’ first Photovoltaic Park in Tseri, with a capacity of 3MW.

A new, major project in utilising RES is the Photovoltaic Park in Akrotiri Limassol, with a total capacity of 12MW.

“We achieve the equivalent removal of 17,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the environment, something essential for the quality of life of all of us”.

He noted that RES projects like this add to the EAC production mix with multiple benefits for the country, reducing dependence on imported fuels and stabilising electricity prices at low levels.

EAC is installing solar panels at all schools, its own buildings and cooperating with the Church of Cyprus to develop large photovoltaic parks in Achera.

Komodromos also referred to EAC’s e-charge service for electric cars with 24 stations in Cyprus and 48 charging points.

He added that 12 more stations would start operating in 2021.

Smart electricity meters for consumers would replace 400,000 conventional meters by 2025.

“Smart Meters are a small revolution. Their functionality offers multiple benefits to consumers, for example, detailed information on how they consume electricity.

“Consumers are provided with a modern energy-saving tool that provides them with significant economic benefits.” (source CNA)