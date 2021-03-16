COVID19: Finland turns red, Portugal orange on travel list

Cyprus has reviewed its colour-coded safe travel COVID-19 risk assessment scheme demoting Finland into the red category, Portugal moves up to orange while there’s no change in green.

The new country risk assessment comes into effect from 18 March.

Cyprus introduced a new four-tier traffic light system for visitors from 56 countries allowed entry without quarantine, although restrictions are in place for March.

The tiers include EU member states and third countries such as Britain, Russia, and Israel, the island’s main feeder markets.

The Health Ministry’s epidemiological assessment was reclassified into Green, Orange, Red categories based on the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) and an additional Grey class for arrivals requiring special permission.

Despite country of origin, all passengers must apply for the CyprusFlightPass within 24 hours before the departure of their flight.

Until 31 March, low-risk Green category arrivals will be asked to undergo a PCR laboratory test upon arrival in Cyprus, the cost of which will be covered by the Republic.

From 1 April, there will be no restrictions on category green countries, of which there are only five.

Green category

Under the new COVID assessment scheme, low-risk countries currently classified in the Green category are Iceland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia.

Passengers arriving from these countries do not require to self-isolate or carry a negative coronavirus test.

Orange category

Orange countries are those of higher risk than green.

Passengers must have undergone a PCR laboratory test within 72 hours before departure and to have a certificate proving they tested negative for the virus.

EU Member states: Denmark, Portugal

Schengen Agreement: Norway

Third Countries: China (including Hong Kong and Macau), South Korea, Thailand

Passengers from these countries can undergo the coronavirus test upon arrival at their own expense and remain in self-isolation pending the results if they are Cypriot citizens or residents.

Red category

The red category includes countries of higher risk than orange.

Passengers coming from red category countries are required: a) to have proof of a negative PCR test carried out under 72 hours before departure b) undergo a laboratory test upon arrival in the Republic of Cyprus. Cost of the test is charged to the individual.

European Union: 1) Austria, 2) Belgium, 3) Bulgaria, 4) France, 5) Ireland, 6) Croatia, 7) Luxembourg, 8) Romania, 9) Spain, 10) Italy, 11) Malta, 12) Netherlands, 13) Hungary, 14) Poland, 15) Finland, 16) Slovakia, 17) Slovenia, 18) the Czech Republic, 19) Estonia, 20) Latvia, 21) Lithuania, 22) Sweden, 23) Germany, 24) Greece

Small states: 1) Andorra, 2) Monaco, 3) Vatican City, 4) San Marino

Members of the Schengen Area: 1) Switzerland, 2) Liechtenstein

Grey category

Arrivals are allowed entry after acquiring special permission, and only if they are Cypriot citizens or entitled to enter.

Passengers must undergo a coronavirus test under 72 hours before their trip and have a certificate they tested negative for Covid-19.

Grey category passengers must remain in self-isolation for 14 days or 10 if they choose to carry out another coronavirus PCR test with a negative result.

The Grey category; United Kingdom, Israel, Russia, United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Belarus, and Rwanda.

United Kingdom

Up until 31 March, UK arrivals must undergo a COVID-19 test upon their arrival at Larnaca or Paphos Airports, and they are transported to designated hotels – free of charge – for mandatory 7-day isolation.

After that, they undergo another PCR test, and if negative, they will remain in self-isolation for another three days.

The Transport Ministry introduced the practice due to discovering a more potent strain of the virus identified in Britain.