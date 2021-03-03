/

Traditional Cypriot gastronomy gets facelift

218 views
1 min read

On Wednesday, the Cabinet approved a special scheme worth €420,000 to support restaurants offering Cypriot cuisine to improve the image of traditional Cyprus gastronomy.

The new scheme supports taverns and restaurants offering Cypriot cuisine by subsidising infrastructure improvements, including revamping the general restaurant area, replacing tables and chairs.

But money cannot be used to purchase plastic chairs.

Businesses with more than one restaurant or franchises will not be eligible to apply.

The subsidy will be up to 75%, with a maximum expenditure per application set at €20,000.

The total amount allocated for the scheme is €420,000, but that could be increased when possible at a later date.

Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios also announced that funding locally derived tourism by subsidising overnight stays in hotels with up to €60 per double bed and breakfast by 35% would be extended until the end of May.

Tags:

You might be interested in

fm

Latest from Cyprus