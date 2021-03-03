/

Nicosia refutes EastMed pipeline being re-routed

Nicosia has refuted a Greek newspaper report claiming a scenario has been floated for the ambitious EastMed natural gas pipeline to bypass Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone.

Presidential Palace press officer Victor Papadopoulos said: “This is not the case. Programming or plans on the EastMed route have not changed.”

He added: “It is important to remember that the EU has funded studies.”

“All countries in the region involved, including the Republic of Cyprus, are taking steps and making an effort so that when the time comes, alternatives can be available to the companies who will undertake the project to decide.”

The Greek daily To Vima, quoting exclusive information, referred to a change of route of the €7 bln EastMed pipeline, which would circumvent the Cypriot EEZ.

It said the scenario was proposed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and discussed by the leaders of the countries involved in the project.

Τhe EastMed pipeline aims to connect the gas reserves of the Eastern Mediterranean.

An intergovernmental agreement was signed on January 2, 2020, in Athens between Greece, Cyprus, and Israel, regulating various maritime jurisdictions, environment, and security issues.

It also established a joint working group to monitor and carry out the necessary work concerning the project.

The EastMed project has already secured €35 mln in EU funding for four studies ready to be tendered.

The pipeline is expected to carry 9 to 12 billion cubic metres of natural gas a year from offshore reserves held by Israel and Cyprus to Greece and then on to Italy and other south-eastern European countries.

