/

Cyprus reinforces defence ties with Egypt, Jordan

596 views
1 min read

Cyprus Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides met Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Ahmed Zaki and Chief of Jordanian Armed Forces, General Yousef Al-Hnaity, at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi.

Petrides is scheduled to meet on Tuesday with the Defence Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed Bin Ahmad Al Bowardi.

He is accompanied by the National Guard commander, Lieutenant General Demokritos Zervakis.

The Defence Ministry tweeted that Petrides’ meeting with General Mohamed Zaki was “very cordial and result oriented me.”

“Strong bilateral defence cooperation contributes to the security and stability of the Eastern Mediterranean”.

Another Tweet said defence cooperation between Cyprus and Jordan would be strengthened in the future.

Petrides also held a “very productive” meeting with General Yousef Al-Hnaity.

“Regional security and defence cooperation were discussed as well as prospects for future bilateral and trilateral synergies.”
Petrides will have contacts with more counterparts on the sidelines of IDEX 2021.

Tags:

You might be interested in

fm

Latest from Cyprus