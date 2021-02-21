COVID19: Second day of 0 deaths in Cyprus

Cyprus reported a second day of no coronavirus deaths on Sunday, with patient numbers and new infection rates remaining the same throughout the week.

With 229 deaths since the pandemic started, 28 were reported in February.

December and January remained the deadliest months on record with 76 each. Of these, 153 were men (67%) and 76 women, with an average age of 79 years.

The health ministry said that 81 patients were being treated for COVID-19, of whom 24 are critical. This is up from 77 and 22 on Saturday.

New cases remained unchanged from the day before at 107, raising the total of infections from last March to 33,260.

Coronavirus cases remained above 100 throughout the week after dropping to double-digits only once, to 82 on Tuesday. It had dropped once again to 95 on February 9.

 

Daily tests at 35,000

The health ministry added that 35,028 PCR and antigen rapid tests were conducted on Sunday, ending the week at high levels as private and public sector workers return for a follow-up to comply with a minimum level of 20% tested at all workplaces.

After the daily testing levels remained at the 20-25,000 range, they rose to 37,325 tests on Friday and 31,755 on Saturday. On Sunday, 916 were PCR molecular tests and 34,112 were rapid tests held under the free national screening programme.

Of the 107 new SARS-CoV-2 cases, 34 were diagnosed through contact tracing of primary earlier infections, and one was traced through tracing of secondary contacts.

A further 60 were identified from rapid tests. Of these, Limassol remained in the lead with most infections, counting 39 new cases, followed by Nicosia (12), Larnaca (4), Paphos (3) and Famagusta (2).

