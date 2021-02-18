/

Warmer weather to end cold snap

281 views
2 mins read

The current cold snap bringing below-average temperatures will continue until the weekend with the weather feeling relatively balmy at around 20 degrees Celsius.

For Thursday and Friday, Cyprus will be colder than usual for this time of year with maximum temperatures rising to 13°C, falling to 3° C at night.

The outlook forecasts warmer spring-like weather from Monday with maximum temperatures rising well above the 16°C average for February.

Following the cold spell, with snow settling in the Troodos mountains, and even villages at lower altitudes getting their share of snow, top temperatures next week will reach 20°C.

In comments to the Financial Mirror, a Met Office official said Cyprus will be leaving the freezing weather behind which saw temperatures in the highest mountain areas plunge to -11֯ C, the coldest this winter.

“Essentially the weather has already started to warm up, with the snow on the highest mountains being the result of the previous cold weather system which is currently weakening,” said Philippos Tymvios of the Cyprus Meteorological Service.

He added that Thursday and Friday will remain cold, but from Saturday temperatures will start rising to gradually reach 20֯ C next week.

“For the moment, we cannot see the weather taking a turn for the worse over the coming days,” added Tymvios.

Meanwhile, police on Thursday warned motorists to be careful, drive at low speed and keep a distance from other vehicles in the mountains due to snow and ice on the roads.

The following roads in the area are open only to vehicles with snow chains and four-wheel drive:

Kakopetria – Pinewood – Pedoulas

Pedoulas – Prodromos

Prodromos – Platres

Prodromos – Lemythou

Palaichori – Agros

Palaichori – Askas – Fterikoudi – Platanistasa – Alona – Polistipos – Lagoudera

Platanistasa – Kato Moni

According to the police, the roads from Kakopetria to Karvouna and from Pedoulas to Kykkos are open but slippery.

Tags:

You might be interested in

fm

Latest from Cyprus