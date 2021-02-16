/

Cyprus, Poland celebrate 60 years of diplomacy

Cyprus and Poland have signed a Declaration of Intent marking the 60th-anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The declaration was signed on Monday in Nicosia by Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides and Polish Ambassador Irena Lichnerowicz-Augustyn.

On January 15, 1961, a few months after the Republic of Cyprus became an independent State, Poland was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations and to open an embassy in Nicosia.

“Our countries paths have crossed in recent times in significant and meaningful ways. Having joined the European Union together in 2004, shared responsibility for successive EU Presidencies as members of the same Trio in 2012, Cyprus and Poland have been collaborating closer than ever before on the international arena,” Christodoulides said.

The Declaration of Intent “reaffirms our commitment to further strengthen our bilateral cooperation. We shall do so by promoting joint political, social, and cultural events and have agreed on a commemorative logo which will be used during all the events organized during this celebratory year”.

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda will also visit Cyprus this year.

In her remarks, the Polish Ambassador said Poland and Cyprus have had many occasions to work together for bilateral, European and international benefit.

“Poles and Cypriots know each other very well. Before the pandemic, Cyprus was in the top 10 of the most popular tourist destinations for the Polish people.

“At the same time, more and more Cypriots decided to travel to Poland. I very much hope that in the near future it will be happening again,” Lichnerowicz-Augustyn said.

The joint logo for the celebrations has been designed and the Polish Post has edited a special anniversary postcard.

