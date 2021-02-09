Nicosia revamp to cause more traffic disruption

A second section of the capital’s central Makarios Avenue will close next week as part of an ongoing revamp of the area, which began last July costing €12 mln while causing traffic disruption.

The Nicosia municipality announced that Makarios Avenue and parts of the parallel Stassandrou high street will close to traffic on Monday, February 15, for “about” 10 months.

This is Phase B.2 of the Makarios-Stassicratous-Evagorou revamp.

The road works, for laying underground of utility services (sewerage, water, telecoms, and electricity) will also include provision for ‘smart city’ infrastructure, fresh asphalt surfacing and new pavements as part of the ‘shared space’ concept, improved street lighting, ‘urban furniture’ and more trees.

However, pedestrian access will be uninterrupted, the municipality said.

It said the purpose of the revamp is to make the commercial centre of the capital competitive, more eco-friendly, as well as enhancing accessibility for the disabled, and the creation of open wide spaces.

Motorists are urged to follow the road signs that will re-route traffic through feeder and side roads, in some cases even adding bus lanes or converting a one-way street to allow-two-way traffic.

Jumping ahead of its time, the municipality said that the Makarios-Leventis sectors of the road network will also have a provision for the ambitious tram project if it ever materialises.

Access to private parking lots will also be allowed, and where this is not possible, the municipality has pledged to provide alternative spaces within the municipal parking lots.

The section from the Makarios-Spyros Kyprianou crossroad closed last July for an initial period of 13 months with the entire area remaining an open construction site until mid-2022.

Further information is available from the municipality’s exchange on 22797007 or by email [email protected].

