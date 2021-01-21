COVID19: Police fine record number for breaking lockdown

Cyprus Police have registered a new record in daily fines to people for violating COVID-19 regulations after 146 individuals and three shops were reported.

A Police spokesperson told CNA, the force carried out 10,668 checks island-wide in the last 24 hours ending at 06:00 local time Thursday.

Breaking lockdown rules or COVID-19 measures incur a €300 on-the-spot fine while more serious cases are taken to court.

From January 10, Cyprus entered a three-week lockdown with people only allowed to move outside their homes twice a day after requesting permission via SMS if not for work reasons.

An eight-hour curfew is also in place from 9 pm until 5 am while only essential shops are allowed to open.

In Nicosia, police fined 34 individuals and one shop after 2,912 checks, in Limassol 48 individuals and one shop were cautioned following 2,276 checks, 14 people were reported in Larnaca after 1,502 checks.

The Police carried out 1,307 checks in Paphos reporting 27 individuals and one shop, 18 people were reported in Famagusta after 1,286 checks.

The Traffic Department carried out 492 checks mainly on highways fining one person.

Furthermore, 22 checks were carried out by the Police’s Rapid Response Unit and 34 by the Marine and Port Police with no violations reported.

