Cyprus to ban plastic carrier bags

Cyprus aims to ban the availability of lightweight plastic carrier bags at points of sale as the Cabinet has approved the regulations to be submitted to Parliament.

According to an official announcement, the new regulations cover all points of sale, including home delivery.

Under the proposed law, consumers have sole responsibility for transporting/carrying the goods they buy.

Agriculture and Environment Minister Costas Kadis said the ban will contribute to raising public awareness, especially for the next generation, about the benefits of reducing plastic waste to protecting the environment.

“The Cabinet decision is a decisive step towards solving the problem of environmental pollution from plastic bags, harmonizing Cyprus with the general trend adopted in Europe to further reduce the use of plastic by banning certain types of disposable plastic, to protect the environment and save natural resources,” said Kadis.

On July 1 2018, Cyprus banned the use of free plastic bags at checkout counters with shoppers being charged for each carrier bag.

It is estimated that since the measure was introduced the use of plastic bags was reduced by over 80%.