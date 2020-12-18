93% of Cyprus households have internet access

Ιnternet access in Cyprus households increased to 92.8% from 89.6% in 2019, according to official data released Friday.

According to the survey on information and communication technologies, 90.5% of people aged 16-74 use the internet at least once a week.

The percentage is higher for those aged 16–24 with 99.6% using the internet at least once a week.

This percentage decreases with age, even though for individuals aged 65-74 the use of the internet increased to 56.8% in 2020 from 44.3% in 2019.

Persons with higher education (99.1%) use the internet more frequently than those with low educational attainment (68.6%).

The most popular Internet activities are telephone calls over the internet/video calls (via webcam) (94.0%), use of instant messaging (92.4%), search for information about goods and services (86.2%), social networking (86.1%), and watching video content from sharing services (84.2%).

Some 20.6% that used the Internet in Q1 2020, did an online course, 18.4% used online learning material other than a complete online course and 17.1% communicated online with instructors or students.

e-Government

The percentage of people who used the Internet for interaction with public authorities in 2020 increased from 50.3% to 53.3%.

This is due to the increase in people using the Internet for submitting completed forms (from 33.9% to 39.9%).

The percentage of people obtaining information from public authority websites remained at the same levels while downloading official forms slightly decreased (from 37.1% to 36.3%).

e-Commerce

The 16-74 age group making online orders during the first quarter decreased to 34.2% from 36.2% in 2019.

The most popular categories of goods/services ordered online were: clothes, shoes or accessories (64.1%), deliveries or pick up from restaurants, fast-food chains (50.4%) and computers, tablets, mobile phones or accessories (36.1%).

Among the people that bought or ordered goods or services for private use in Q1, 65.8% preferred sellers from Cyprus, 60.3% bought from other EU countries and 49.9% from the rest of the world. 42.2% bought goods or services of value €100-300.