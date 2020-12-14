Cyprus job vacancies dip 8.1% in Q3

Cyprus job vacancies in the third quarter of 2020 dipped 8.1%, or by 576, reaching 6,554 compared to the same quarter last year when the number was 7,130.

Although the annual outlook was bleaker, quarter on quarter figures showed an improvement.

Compared to Q2 2020, the number of job vacancies increased by 2,382 (57.1%), according to the Statistical Service.

The job vacancy rate in Q3 was 1.7%, while in the previous quarter and Q3 2019 it was 1.2% and 2% respectively.

The largest job vacancy rates in July to September were in the sectors of Information and Communication (3.2%), Public Administration (2.3%), Accommodation and Food Services (2.2%) and Wholesale and Retail Trade (2.1%).

The job vacancy rate is the number of vacancies expressed as a percentage of the total number of occupied posts.