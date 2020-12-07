COVID19: Passenger arrivals dipped 79% in September 

During the first nine months to September, Cyprus annual passenger arrivals dipped 78.7% as the effects of coronavirus lockdowns and travel restrictions took hold of air travel, data showed Monday.

In the first nine months the number of travellers arriving in Cyprus totalling 981,849 down from 4,610,502 in the same period of 2019.

Travellers leaving Cyprus during the same nine-month period also decreased to a similar level at 78.8%.

The arrival of travellers in September decreased by 82.4% alone reached 119,426 to 679,628 in 2019.

The downturn is mainly attributed to the decrease in the arrivals of tourists (83.4%) as well as a decline in the return of residents to Cyprus (80,3%).

A plunge of 81.2% was recorded in the departures of travellers in September as most parts of Europe went into lockdown during a second wave of the pandemic.

From 15 March to June 9 Cyprus imposed a ban on commercial flights while entry was only allowed to Cypriots and residents to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.