Russian budget carrier resumes Larnaca-Moscow route

Russian low-cost carrier Pobeda, a subsidiary of the Aeroflot Group, announced it will resume a weekly flight connecting Larnaca with Moscow from December 4.

Pobeda said that from next month it will launch Cyprus flights to and from Moscow every Friday.

The airline said that at the beginning of its seat sale more than 1,500 tickets for the resumed flight were offered at the lowest fare of €110 (one way), including all airport taxes.

Detailed information on possible restrictions is available on the official Pobeda website.

Pobeda Airlines is a low-cost carrier of the Aeroflot Group with the youngest fleet in Russia of Boeing 737-800 NG.

It has 30 aircraft transporting 10 million people a year.

Currently, Russia is not on Cyprus’ safe travel list and hasn’t been since the COVID outbreak in March.

This mean entry is denied unless you are a resident, Cypriot national or have a special permit to enter.