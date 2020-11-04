Cyprus sees rain after hottest summer ever

Cyprus saw its first winter rainfall on Wednesday signalling the end of a long, hot dry summer with temperatures finally dropping to the average for the season.

Rain and thunderstorms have been forecast over the next few days, mainly in coastal areas with maximum temperatures at around 25°C inland and 14°C in the higher mountains.

Wind and rain has caused power outages in some Nicosia and Limassol villages, the electricity authority said Wednesday.

The island was well overdue for some cooler weather after baking under unusually high temperatures for the past four months.

The highest temperature recorded in October was recorded in Nicosia on 7 October where the thermometer hit 40.4°C, the Met office said.

It was the highest temperature recorded for October since 1982.

The Met office said other warm-weather records were broken in July, August, and September.

In July, Cyprus saw daily maximum temperatures reaching or exceeding 40 degrees Celsius more times (17) than in any other July since 1983, and the second hottest day on record at 44.6°C.

The average daily maximum temperature in July was 39.7°C with the island experiencing a series of week-long heatwaves.

August had 12 days with temperatures equal or above 40°C, which is a record for the month, and the third hottest day ever with 44.5°C on 31 August.

Average daily temperatures for August also reached a record 39.5°C.

In September, Cyprus sweated under the hottest day on record as temperatures reached a whopping 46.2°C.

On Thursday, it will be mostly clear with just a few clouds with the chance of some morning thunderstorms and isolated showers on the east coast.

Temperatures are expected to gradually rise by Friday, only to drop again on Saturday when more rain is expected.