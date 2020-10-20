Nicosia summit to stand against ‘Turkish aggression’

Wednesday’s leaders’ summit of Cyprus, Greece and Egypt intends sending a strong message from Nicosia of a regional alliance working for stability while Turkey is going in the opposite direction.

The determination of the three countries to work together on the political and economic front will be underlined, said Cyprus deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas.

The 8th Trilateral Summit takes place on Wednesday in Nicosia, with the participation of Cyprus Presidents Nicos Anastasiades, and Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Sentonas said that the summit takes on “special significance” because it is being held at a time of “Turkish actions and provocations which affect the broader regional security” of the three countries.

Cyprus and Greece have urged for tougher EU action against Turkey for challenging the sovereign and energy rights of the two member states.

There has also been widespread international criticism directed at Turkey for opening the fenced-off ghost town of Varosha in occupied Famagusta.

“On the summit’s agenda is the continuing Turkish aggression regarding explorations within Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone and the decision to open the coastal front of Famagusta in violation of UN resolutions,” said Sentonas.

He said President Anastasiades will refer to the latest developments and his readiness to respond immediately to a fresh initiative by the UN Secretary General for a Cyprus settlement.

Other issues on the agenda are energy, immigration, terrorism, regional issues such as the situation in Syria, Libya and the coronavirus pandemic.

A joint declaration will be adopted, expressing the views of Cyprus, Greece and Egypt.