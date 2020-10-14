Multinational exercise Nemesis in Cyprus EEZ

Multinational, multiagency large-scale exercise Nemesis 2020 involving assets from eight countries took place in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone for the seventh consecutive year.

A total of 22 navy vessels, 10 aircraft and personnel from Cyprus, France, Greece, the United Kingdom, the USA, Egypt, Israel and Italy, as well as six private company ships, are taking part in the exercise.

Purpose of the exercise is to prepare all services involved in the implementation of Cyprus’ energy programme to be ready to tackle any emergency on a rig.

The UK is participating with its largest deployment of naval ships in Cyprus waters.

The general coordination of the exercise is under the Search and Rescue Coordination Centre, in cooperation with the Deputy Ministry of Shipping, the National Guard, Cyprus Police, and the Department of Fisheries and Marine Research.

Wednesday’s exercise was observed by Ambassadors of the participating countries, senior military and police officers and energy companies involved in exploring for oil and gas off Cyprus Eni, ExxonMobil and Noble.

Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides said Wednesday: “Cyprus is making every effort to constantly upgrade our procedures dealing with emergency situations such as antiterrorism operations, Search and Rescue, and pollution of the marine environment, within our Exclusive Economic Zone.”

“The success of Nemesis is based primarily on the level of cooperation and coordination among the participants…the effectiveness of all the agencies involved.”

Petrides said the large-scale exercise is a great opportunity to identify valuable lessons that will enhance efforts for continuous improvement.

“We recognise the utilization of our Exclusive Economic Zone comes not only with benefits but also with responsibilities and I would like to assure you that Cyprus is committed to them.”

Nemesis 2020 is taking place within blocks 1 and 2 of Cyprus’ EEZ.