COVID19: Tighter checks at Limassol General Hospital

Health authorities decided Friday to tighten COVID measures at Limassol General Hospital following the detection of five coronavirus cases among staff.

Cyprus’ Health Ministry announced increased monitoring at Limassol General, the country’s second-largest public hospital, following the detection of a COVID cluster.

Reportedly, the cases concern four hospital workers and a trainee nurse from the state technological university based in the city.

Authorities confirmed four cases on Thursday while another case was reported to have been traced through the contacts of one of the workers on Friday.

Among stricter rules to be applied regard hospital visits, temperature checks while suspending all student internships.

Staff were also reminded to follow health and safety rules and were asked to notify authorities immediately if they have been deemed to be close contacts of a confirmed case.

Measures will remain in place until Monday while tracing teams track down all contacts and get a better picture of the situation at the hospital with authorities saying that they will review the situation based on the results.