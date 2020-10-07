Biden urges Trump to restrain Turkey

US Presidential candidate Joe Biden called on the Trump administration to address the tensions between Greece and Turkey to ensure no further provocative actions from Ankara.

Biden expressed support to the efforts of NATO to defuse tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.

He welcomed the agreement to establish a military deconfliction mechanism between Greece and Turkey as moving the right direction.

Biden also applauded, “Congressional action to end the embargo on nonlethal security assistance for Cyprus, which is a strategic partner for the United States”.

Joe Biden calls on Trump administration “to press Turkey to refrain from further provocative actions against Greece and on Tayyip Erdogan to reverse his recent decision to convert the Hagia Sophia”.

“Disagreements in the region should be resolved peacefully, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected and protected,” said a Biden statement.

“The Trump administration must press Turkey to refrain from further provocative actions in the region against Greece, including threats of force, to create the space for diplomacy to succeed.

I also call on Turkish President Erdogan to reverse his recent decision to convert the Hagia Sophia to a mosque and to return this treasure to its former status as a museum, ensuring equal access for all, including the Orthodox faith.”

On October 1-2, EU leaders strongly condemned violations of the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus, saying that they must stop.

The European Council also called on Ankara to accept the invitation by Cyprus to engage in dialogue, with the objective of settling all maritime-related disputes between the two countries.

The EU warned it would adopt sanctions in case of renewed unilateral actions by Turkey and said it would review the matter in December. (source CNA)