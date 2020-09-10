Cyprus to raise Turkish threats at Med7 summit

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday will inform leaders at the MED7 summit about ongoing Turkish activities in Cypriot waters and threats to reopen the fenced-off city of Varosha.

Deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said the President will be in Corsica, France, to attend the MED7 Summit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Also attending are the leaders of France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Malta.

The Summit is to coordinate and determine common positions of the seven EU Mediterranean countries on the future of Europe and the current challenges it faces.

They will seek a new ambitious Mediterranean policy based on the principles, values and interests of the countries participating in the Summit.

According to Sentonas issues related to regional developments, Libya, Lebanon, Syria and the Middle East peace process will also be discussed.

The leaders of the seven countries will also exchange views on current European agenda issues such as migration, the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as climate change and Brexit.

The summit is expected to issue a Joint Declaration of the seven Mediterranean states.