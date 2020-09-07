No escape from Cyprus scorcher

Cyprus’ Meteorology Department has issued yet another yellow warning for “extreme heat” but this time for the usually cooler mountain areas where maximum temperatures will soar to 32°C on Monday.

Cyprus is having respite from temperatures well over 40°C with Friday being the hottest day ever recorded on the island with a scorching 46.2°C in Nicosia.

However, following Sunday’s normal temperatures of 36°C, Cyprus is back in bake mode with maximum temperatures hovering around 40° C for the rest of the week.

Maximum temperatures on Monday will rise to around 39 degrees Celsius inland and 32-33°C on the coast while the yellow alert will be in place until 5 pm.

So far this year there have been over 73 weather warning issued by the Department for high temperatures.

The Met Office said in its warning, “some health risks amongst vulnerable people, like the elderly and very young, is possible.”

People are advised to stay in the shade, avoid strenuous exercise outside, while vulnerable groups should remain indoors and keep cool.

Fire hazards remain high with the public urged to avoid any action or activity which may cause a fire.

The Forestry Department reminded the public that lighting a fire in the open without a permit is punishable with a fine up to €50,000 and/or imprisonment up to 10 years.

Lighting a fire for food preparation is only allowed in specified areas at picnic sites.

The public is called on to call 1408 (Forestry Department) or 112 (Fire Department) if smoke or fire is spotted.

Cyprus has already witnessed its hottest July and August on record.

In July, Cyprus saw daily maximum temperatures reaching or exceeding 40 degrees Celsius more times (17) than in any other July since 1983, and the second hottest day on record at 44.6° C.

The average daily maximum temperature in July was 39.7°C with the island experiencing a series of week-long heatwaves.

August had 12 days with temperatures equal or above 40°C, which is a record for the month, and the third hottest day ever with 44.5°C on 31 August.

The average daily temperatures for August reached a record 39.5°C.