What people talk about at the beach

From time to time we publish “entertaining” articles to amuse our readers and this is one of them, which falls within the spirit of the summer holidays.

We hereby report what we overheard from other swimmers during their (mainly) group discussions over the last 3 weeks.

A group of bathers were discussing the negative returns that their deposits have and discussed that they are open to investments in real estate even for returns less than 2%. The discussion expanded to the uncertainty of the political situation and on the possible conflict between Turkey and Greece, stating that it is safer to invest in Greece than Cyprus, since the Turks will not occupy Athens!!

Another group discussed who is responsible for the repair of the roof insulation in an apartment building, the top floor or all of the units, notwithstanding their floor level.

Τhe estate agent of the group explained that VAT is not charged on old buildings/houses (thus saving 19% on the VAT) be it, he added that if VAT is paid there are no transfer fees. He suggested not to demolish old buildings even if they have no value but should be placed on the market for sale as is.

We heard of two tavernas at Paralimni and Sotira villages of top quality and reasonable prices.

We heard of a “boutique” food store at Pernera, with the owner giving recipes on how to cook the shop’s most expensive meats, ranging from Argentinian T-bone to Angus steaks – Pricey, suitable only for some.

We learnt that it was a mistake for the state to subsidize businesses depending on the volume of turnover (i.e. over 25% reduction). Our swimming friends agreed that the 25% reduction should reflect the profit and not the turnover reduction. “So, if a business makes a profit of €2 mln instead of €3 mln why should they get the subsidy they asked for”.

A group of educationists discussed that their union should ask for the continuation of distant learning since they will get in this way added paid holidays.

An English-speaking tourist was complaining about the cost of bottled water and pointed out that some brands actually bottle tap water – shocking – good to know.

A large person at Larnaca was enthusiastic about his new diet, “where you do not eat anything for 16 hours continuously, but afterwards, you can eat whatever you want and good portions”. We like it and we will try it.

A big worry was the increased fees by British universities which over 4 years will total over €80,000 with the added charges. The discussion continued on whether to choose Denmark’s English-speaking universities, whereas the choice of local universities was not on, indicating that most Cyprus universities, although they are English speaking, the students had little knowledge of the language since lectures and tests are in the Greek/English mode – Shocking?

A worrying time for a group of accountants discussing the situation regarding the new double taxation agreement with Russia. “Don’t worry”, the optimist of the group said, “it will not happen since the Russians have invested in Cyprus so much money, they will be the first to react!!”.

A Paphos boat operator was almost crying due to the drop in business. After a while, he forgot about his complaints stating that “I have done very well over recent years” and boasted how many properties he bought and “almost tax-free”.

What a bonanza for our business a Polis restauranteur said. We had such a good two-month period with local clients making as much as the whole of last year. Keep coming and the virus helped us he added jokingly.

“Shall we buy a house or an apartment?” a worried mother asked a friend for her son. “He is 32 years old and we can afford accommodation worth €300,000. What shall we do?” she asked. A member of the group replied, “do not rush, when he gets married he will get a dowry.” (an old school person).

These are the discussions we eavesdropped on during our summer holidays, so be careful what you say.

www.aloizou.com.cy