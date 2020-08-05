Thousands homeless in Beirut, Cypriots to be evacuated

Thousands of people, including Cypriots, were left homeless from the devastating blast that rocked Beirut while Cyprus stands ready to assist, Nicosia’s ambassador to Lebanon Panicos Kyriakou said.

The Cyprus Embassy and the Ambassador’s Residence were destroyed by the deadly explosion.

Kyriakou attended a broad meeting at the Foreign Affairs Ministry to coordinate Cyprus’ action following the blast.

He said before the meeting that the explosion took place practically in the heart of Beirut and has caused widespread damage.

He declared that Cyprus stands by the Lebanese people and will assist in every way possible.

Cyprus has expressed its condolences to the people and the Government of Lebanon for the tragic events.

There is an emergency contact number for Cypriots in Lebanon and assistance will be provided for those who wish to be repatriated.

There are around 2,000 Cypriots residing in Lebanon, but the Ambassador said there are also others on vacation, either directly from Cyprus or from elsewhere.

The Foreign Ministry announced plans to charter a flight on Thursday for the immediate return from Lebanon of Cypriots and Republic of Cyprus residents.

All interested must register at www.connect2cy.gov.cy by 05/08/2020, 22.00 local time and declare that they want to return to Cyprus.

Due to the situation in Lebanon, passengers are not required to register at www.cyprusflightpass.gov.cy or obtain a negative COVID-19 certificate beforehand but will be tested upon arrival.