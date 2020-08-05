Cyprus, Egypt reaffirm their energy alliance

Supplying Egypt with, as yet, untapped Cyprus natural gas was reaffirmed during a video conference held between Cypriot Energy Minister Natasa Pilides and Egyptian Oil Minister Tarek El Molla.

Speaking to CNA, Pilides said the discussion was very constructive relating to regional energy cooperation and security of supply.

Pilides said issues related to Cyprus’ ‘Aphrodite’ gas field and the acquisition of Noble Energy by Chevron were discussed.

US giant Chevron has acquired Noble which has a major stake in the Aphrodite discovery which has yet to be commercially exploited.

The Egyptian Minister said the development will bring positive results to the region.

Pilides hopes that things will go as planned in efforts to commercially exploit Aphrodite which is earmarked to supply Egypt with gas.

There was also a mutual briefing on the Cyprus-Egypt intergovernmental agreement to construct a subsea natural gas pipeline to carry gas from Aphrodite offshore to Egypt and then re-exported to the EU.

The East Mediterranean Gas Forum was also a topic of discussion with the Cypriot minister saying that Cyprus and Egypt assured it is a priority which both countries view positively.