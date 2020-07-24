Yellow warning as Cyprus goes from hot to hotter

Cyprus’ Department of Meteorology issued an ‘extreme high-temperature warning’ for Friday with maximum temperatures soaring to a blistering 41 degrees Celsius.

Hotter than usual weather is expected to continue over the weekend and go up another notch on Monday.

The weather warning is the 42nd issued by the Department this year for high temperatures.

It said, “high temperatures are expected. Some health risks amongst vulnerable people, e.g. the elderly and very young are possible.”

The met office told the Financial Mirror that Cyprus will continue to swelter under higher than normal temperatures over the weekend, with temperatures remaining above 40°C.

“While Monday will be even hotter with temperatures reaching a scorching 42 degrees”.

People are advised to stay in the shade, avoid strenuous exercise outside, while vulnerable groups should remain indoors and keep cool.

Work at open construction sites should cease during the afternoon when it is hottest.

Due to the higher than normal temperatures the Forestry Department has issued a red alert for fire risk in the tinder-dry countryside.

Temperatures on Friday will rise to 41°C inland range between 33-35°C in coastal areas and 33°C in the mountains.

Night-time temperatures will dip to 23°C inland and coastal areas while staying a cooler 19°C on higher ground.

Cyprus met office said that the weather will remain “mainly clear and hot” on Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures increasing on Monday.

Fire hazards remain high with the public urged to avoid actions and activities which may cause a fire.