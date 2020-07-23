Cyprus to discuss Turkish aggression with Macron

Turkey issuing an illegal new NAVTEX for a seismic survey in the Eastern Mediterranean between Cyprus and Greece will be discussed when President Nicos Anastasiades meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Thursday.

Top of the talks’ agenda is energy, defence, bilateral relations, Turkey’s ‘gunboat diplomacy’ and other developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Which is why Anastasiades is accompanied by his Foreign and Defence Ministers and special advisor on energy matters, former Energy Minister George Lakkotrypis.

Nicosia is in coordination with Athens and other EU partners over Turkey escalating tensions in the region as it challenges the maritime rights of Cyprus and Greece.

The Turkish navy NAVTEX has been countered by a Greek marine alert calling on sea traffic to avoid Ankara’s “unauthorised” advisory.

Greek armed forces remain on high alert in the sea area around the island of Kastellorizo where Turkey warned it would be conducting seismic activities.

Nicosia and Athens have called for a more decisive EU stance towards Turkey.

A special EU Council will take place in September to discuss EU-Turkey relations.

EU leaders have decided that special provisions will be in place for funding third countries, including Turkey, based on their respect for human rights and international law.