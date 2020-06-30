Bitcoin ROI in last 5 years is 70x higher than average of five major indices

Bitcoin’s return on investment (ROI) over the last five years was 70.16 times higher than the average of five major indices, according to data gathered by Buyshares.co.uk, based on the average ROI for the researched fives indices of 49.27%.

According to the data, between June 26, 2015, and June 26, 2020, bitcoin’s ROI was 3,456.98%. The overviewed indices include NASDAQ, S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nikkei, and FTSE 100.

The NASDAQ index had the highest return on investment at 96.77%, followed by the S&P 500 at 46.23%. In third was the Dow Jones index with a ROI of 42.16%, Japan’s Nikkei had the fourth-highest ROI at 11.94%, and, the FTSE 100 is the only index with negative returns at -6.96%.

Buyshares.co.uk’s research also compared the ROI between bitcoin and the major indices based on year-to-date statistics. Bitcoin had the highest ROI at 28.71%, NASDAQ had the second ROI of 8.74%, to emerge as the only index with a positive return between January 1 and June 26 this year.

Nikkei’s returns stood at -4.83%, followed by S&P 500 with -6%. On the other hand, Dow Jones had the fourth highest returns at -12.34%, and lastly, the FTSE 100 had the worst ROI at -18.33%.

Various factors have contributed to the recent crash of the leading indices offering bitcoin a golden opportunity to thrive.

“With the coronavirus pandemic that led to the traditional market crash, many view bitcoin as an alternative store of wealth. Bitcoin fans consider the pandemic as the catalyst for elevating the cryptocurrency to the digital gold,” said the Buyshares.co.uk research.

The current crash will offer investors a chance to put money in stocks with the hope to reap later, the report concluded.