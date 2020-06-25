COVID19: Bulgaria loses low-risk status

Cyprus has relegated Bulgaria to Group B of higher risk countries after two arrivals from Sofia were found to have coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The demotion from Category A is effective from Monday, 29 June, meaning that all arrivals from Bulgaria will require a certificate that they have tested negative for COVID-19.

in a statement, the Health Ministry said that within the constant review of COVID-19 risk of various countries and after positive cases were detected among passengers from Bulgaria it was decided to demote the country to Group B from the lower risk Category A.

Passengers arriving from Bulgaria will need proof that they have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours prior to boarding their flight to Cyprus.

The Ministry also said that until Monday, all passengers arriving from airports in Bulgaria will be tested on arrival.

Category A (no COVID-19 test required):

Australia, Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Switzerland, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxemburg, Malta, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia and South Korea.

Category B (COVID-19 test required):

Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Lebanon, Jordan, Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Romania, and the UAE.