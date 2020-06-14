COVID19: Cyprus manages to stay on zero cases

Cyprus on Sunday managed to report no new coronavirus cases for a second consecutive day, the first time it has managed to do that since the outbreak began on March 9.

Health authorities said they detected zero COVID-19 cases, after conducting 1,194 lab tests, repeating Saturday’s results.

It is the sixth time that Cyprus has reported zero cases which means the total number of positive cases remains at 980.

The Health Ministry said that according to epidemiological data, no cases were detected after testing 42 samples from contact tracing of known cases, 331 samples were negative from testing passengers, as were 256 samples from employees in hairdressers, barbershops, beauty institutes, tattoo parlours and restaurants.

Also coming back negative was 141 tests on students and school staff, 133 samples from the General Hospitals’ Microbiology Labs, 191 tests on people belonging to special groups referred by their GPs through the public health centres and 100 more through private initiative.

Two patients were treated at Famagusta General which operates as the reference hospital for COVID-19, while another two patients continued to be treated on a ventilator at Nicosia General Hospital ICU.