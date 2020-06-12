Syrian baby flown to Israel for heart surgery

A 10-day-old Syrian baby boy flown to Israel from Cyprus has undergone emergency heart surgery and is recovering on a respirator.

A spokesman for the Ramat Gan hospital quoted by The Times of Israel said the infant was brought in to correct a congenital heart defect.

The baby, son of Syrian refugee parents, was diagnosed in Cyprus with a severe and rare heart defect, with the Cyprus Health Ministry deciding to send the boy to Israel for an urgent operation, after the recommendation of Cypriot and Israeli doctors.

The Israeli Embassy in Cyprus made arrangements for the baby to be able to go to Israel on Thursday, including waiving the coronavirus quarantine upon landing for the infant and his father.

Israel’s ambassador to Cyprus, Sammy Revel, quoted by the Jerusalem Post, said the effort to bring the boy to Sheba required “special approval” from Jerusalem and coordination by Cyprus’ Health Ministry.

The boy and father were flown to Israel on board an air ambulance.

Revel said, “this was an important case of cooperation with Cyprus.”

“We’re all praying for the baby’s speedy recovery.”

The baby’s father will be staying at the hospital until doctors determine that the child is well enough to travel, which will likely take several weeks, the hospital’s spokesman said.