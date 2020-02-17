French Armed Forces Minister in Cyprus visit

France’s Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly will hold talks on Tuesday morning with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, and Defence Minister Savvas Angelides on closer military cooperation.

Parly will also visit the French aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle, which is currently conducting operations in the Eastern Mediterranean.

CNA said that President Anastasiades and other government and military officials will attend on Saturday an official reception to be hosted aboard the Charles De Gaulle aircraft carrier that will dock in Limassol from February 21-26.