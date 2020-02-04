Celebrating Cyprus wetlands  

To celebrate World Wetlands Day (WWD) to raise global awareness about the important role of wetlands, Cyprus birdwatching events are being held at Paralimni and Oroklini lakes.

BirdLife Cyprus is organising two simultaneous events, one at Paralimni Lake and one at Oroklini Lake, on 8 February from 09:30 am – 12:30 pm for people to learn more about wetlands and their importance to discover the wondrous world of birds through birdwatching and educational activities.

BirdLife staff will be at Oroklini Lake’s main bird hide on Saturday to hand out binoculars and telescopes to better enjoy the feathered inhabitants as well as information material and educational activities for children.

Oroklini Lake and Paralimni Lake are natural wetlands of the protected Natura 2000 network and have been identified as Important Bird Areas in accordance with internationally recognised scientific criteria.

There is however a stark difference between them.

“Oroklini Lake is an outstanding example of habitat protection, restoration and management, while Paralimni Lake is an example of a site in desperate need of exactly that,” said BirdLife Cyprus.

It said with the “right vision and management” in place, Paralimni Lake could be one of the natural jewels of the area – there for the wildlife to thrive in and for people to enjoy.

This year’s World Wetlands Day theme is “Wetlands and Biodiversity”, highlighting the importance of wetlands as a habitat for biodiversity.

Despite their importance, wetlands are disappearing three times faster than forests, with pollution from waste, draining or infilling for agriculture and construction, overfishing and over-extraction being the main drivers.

“With the world’s biodiversity in steep decline and with 40% of the world’s plant and animal species living or breeding in wetlands, conserving and protecting wetlands is key to our efforts to halt biodiversity loss,” said BirdLife.

Both events are open to the public and are free of charge.

For more information please contact BirdLife Cyprus on 22455072.