Macron says Turkey must respect maritime rights of Cyprus

President of France Emmanuel Macron sent a message of support to Greece and Cyprus in the face of Turkey flouting international law in the region.

In joint statements with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, paying an official visit to Paris, Macron said France supports Greece and Cyprus in respecting their sovereign maritime rights, denouncing Turkish actions.

Macron referred to the issue of security in the East Mediterranean and condemned Turkey’s agreement with the UN-backed Tripoli government on the delineation of maritime zones.

“France supports Greece and Cyprus in terms of respect for their sovereign rights, condemning Turkey’s challenge of these. We repeated our concerns and condemned unequivocally the Turkey-Libya agreement,” Macron said.

The French President stressed that this position reflects also the European Union’s stance.

Regarding the maritime and security agreement Turkey signed with Libya, Macron underlined that the presence of Turkish ships in the region violates the decisions taken in Berlin.

Mitsotakis said Greece and France jointly denounce Turkish illegal actions in Cyprus, as well as the invalid Ankara-Tripoli memorandum of understanding.

“Any solution in Libya presupposes the annulment of this memorandum. It is a memorandum with no legal effect – a position expressed also by other states. The only way for the solution of differences is the respect of international law.”

Mitsotakis also welcomed the arrival of the French Navy in the region as a guarantor of security.

“Greece and France are creating a framework for cooperation. Our Ministers of Defence have continuous communication on all subjects concerning the region.”