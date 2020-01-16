Seven energy ministers to sign Foundation Charter of East Med Gas Forum

Energy Ministers from seven countries meet in Cairo Thursday to sign the Foundation Charter of the East Med Gas Forum (EMGF) aiming to upgrade the forum to the level of an international organisation.

Cyprus, Egypt, Greece, Israel, Italy, Jordan and Palestine are the founding members of the forum that aims to increase energy ties and boost the development of gas infrastructures in the region.

Cypriot Energy Minister George Lakkotrypis was authorized by the cabinet to negotiate the Foundation Charter of the East Med Gas Forum, for its upgrade to the level of an international body.

Lakkotrypis said the Foundation Charter of EMGF, once completed, should also be sent to the EU for its own comments, since three of the seven countries are also members of the EU (Cyprus, Greece, Italy).

During the forum, the World Bank will present a study on the options for exploiting the Eastern Mediterranean gas.

“One of the main goals of the East Med Gas Forum is to create a platform for energy dialogue between countries, whether they are producers, servers or consumers, in order to find the best ways to exploit and utilize the natural gas of the Eastern Mediterranean,” Lakkotrypis said.

Thursday’s discussions will be on the political level, following Wednesday’s technical discussions.

The third ministerial meeting of EMGF will discuss the East Med Gas Infrastructure Corridor and the results of the deliberations of the Gas Industry Advisory Committee of the Forum.

Ministers will also approve a Joint Declaration in Cairo.