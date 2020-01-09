Pope calls for end of ‘frozen conflicts’ like Cyprus

Pope Francis has expressed his support for efforts to reunify divided Cyprus as it is one of Europe’s “frozen conflicts” that has persisted over time.

Addressing the annual ceremony for the exchange of New Year greetings with the diplomatic corps accredited to the Vatican, the Pope stressed the importance of dialogue and respect of international law for the resolution of “frozen conflicts” that persist in Europe.

He said some of the “decades-old that need resolution, start from the situation regarding the Western Balkans and South Caucasus and Georgia.

“In the same context, I would like to express the Holy See’s support to the negotiations for the reunification of Cyprus, which could increase regional cooperation, favouring stability in the Mediterranean region,” Pope Francis said.

He expressed his appreciation over the efforts made for the resolution of the conflict in the eastern part of Ukraine and the ending of the population’s suffering.

Expressing wishes for the New Year, the Pope thanked particularly, Ambassador of Cyprus Georgios Pavlides and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps for his cordial greetings expressed on behalf of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See.

Pavlides has been the Dean of the diplomatic corps since May 2018.