White Christmas and rain for Cyprus

Snow is expected to fall in the Troodos mountain range and continue to do so until Christmas Day promising a white festive Cyprus treat for visitors.

The Met Office said that snowfall on Troodos will start on Monday night while there is a possibility of some flakes falling in lower mountain regions on Christmas and Boxing Day.

While snowfall is expected in the highest mountain areas, heavy rain and strong winds are expected elsewhere on the island through to Christmas Eve.

The Met Office on Monday issued a yellow warning.

The intense weather phenomena are expected to last until Tuesday afternoon with some areas experiencing isolated heavy rain showers or thunder storms.

Maximum temperatures on Tuesday will rise to 18° C inland and 11° C in the mountains. Winds are expected to be strong also reaching 7 Beaufort.

Adverse weather phenomena are expected to subside by Christmas Day as temperatures should rise slightly.